FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FreightCar America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

