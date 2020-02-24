FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Hits $653,132.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, CPDAX and Cobinhood. FuzeX has a total market cap of $653,132.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, COSS, IDEX, CPDAX, Allbit, CoinBene, Coinbe, Cobinhood and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

