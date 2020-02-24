Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of GAP worth $52,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $207,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GAP by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 291,513 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GAP by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 322,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $17.06 on Monday. Gap Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

