Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gentherm by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

