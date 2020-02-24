Geodrill (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.59. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.97.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

