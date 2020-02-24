Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

