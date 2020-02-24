Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on GSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

