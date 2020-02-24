Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.