Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Griffon by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $981.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.74%. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

