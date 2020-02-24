GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $25.63 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

