Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 113,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 91,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,028,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

