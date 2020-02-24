Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

