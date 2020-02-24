Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

