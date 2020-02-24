Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $28,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 76,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG stock opened at $136.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,254 shares of company stock worth $2,807,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

