Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

