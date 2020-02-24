Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Harsco also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.84-1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.