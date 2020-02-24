Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.96. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a one year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

