Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of HVT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.