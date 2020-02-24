Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stake Cut by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Haynes International worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYN. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

HAYN opened at $28.32 on Monday. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $355.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

