HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $795.22 million and $1.35 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00028233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007518 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000844 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025843 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.