Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $667.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

