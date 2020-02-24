Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

HOOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $81,603.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,702.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $103,311.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,031 shares of company stock valued at $607,724 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

HOOK opened at $11.99 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

