Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Hormel Foods worth $56,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

HRL opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

