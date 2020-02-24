Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

