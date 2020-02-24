Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 12,734 Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 160,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

