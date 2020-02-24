Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 4,099 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

STT stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

