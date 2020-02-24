Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of COKE opened at $273.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a one year low of $210.00 and a one year high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.