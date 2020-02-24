Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE NWL opened at $19.23 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

