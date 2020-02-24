Independent Advisor Alliance Has $301,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.91 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

