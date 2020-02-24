Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

DHR opened at $161.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $112.36 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

