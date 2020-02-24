Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $308,000 in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.58% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GYLD. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 63,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA GYLD opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $17.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.1004 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

