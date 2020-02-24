Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $323,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $171.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.