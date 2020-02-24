Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $325,000 in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.46% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

MINC stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th.

