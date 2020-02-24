Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $341,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 126,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADX opened at $16.43 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

