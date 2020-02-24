Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $310,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after acquiring an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 832,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

