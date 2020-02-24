Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,073,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14,891.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 495,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 86,542 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 418,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $45.36 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.