Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,347 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Paper were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61,358.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 78,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $43.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

