Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 94 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,927,120. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

