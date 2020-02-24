Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 5,268 Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $62.67 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

