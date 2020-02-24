Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

