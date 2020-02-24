Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $291,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 90,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96.

