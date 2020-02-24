Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $317,000 Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 557.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 320.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

