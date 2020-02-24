Insider Buying: Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires $85,000.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Roy H. Chestnutt purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APPS opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $589.84 million, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

