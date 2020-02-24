Insider Selling: Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) CAO Sells $66,211.64 in Stock

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDE opened at $5.52 on Monday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,338,000 after acquiring an additional 384,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

