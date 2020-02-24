Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $114,100.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $1,435,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

