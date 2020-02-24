Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $145,304.16 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $145,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $191,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 227.13% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

