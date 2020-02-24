Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

