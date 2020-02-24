Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells $66,297.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MXIM stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,532,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.