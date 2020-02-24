Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $162,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TXRH stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

