Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 4,058 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $58.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

